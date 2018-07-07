Stormers end on a high … and cripple Sharks’ chances

The Stormers ended their season in fine fashion as they claimed a 27-16 Super Rugby win over the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.

Although there is still one more round of regular round-robin Super Rugby left this season, the Stormers – who have failed to qualify for the playoffs – will have a bye next weekend.

In that regard, they will cherish this victory over the Sharks to at least end a disappointing campaign on a positive note, but for the Durban-based side, their slim play-off hopes have received what could well be a killer blow.

This was always expected to be a cagey affair between two teams that have battled for consistency this season, and the first half certainly lacked any meaningful rhythm.

However, it was the Stormers who looked far more threatening with ball in hand, which was reflected by the fact they outscored the Sharks three tries to none in the opening stanza, with Cobus Wiese, EW Wiljoen and Raymond Rhule all dotting down.

Uncharacteristically, the Sharks’ defence lacked its usual cohesion, while the only points they managed to muster in the first 40 minutes came via three penalties to Rob du Preez.

To make matters worse for the Sharks, influential No 8 Dan du Preez had to leave the field early on after picking up an injury, and based on the balance of play in that opening stanza, few could quibble with the 21-9 lead that the hosts enjoyed at halftime.

However, the Sharks made the ideal start to the second period when former Stormers player Kobus van Wyk was put away to score in the corner after some lovely build-up play from the visitors.

It opened up a lifeline for the Durban-based side, who continued to press on attack, but saw a possible try to Lwazi Mvovo ruled out due to a prior forward pass.

In the context of a hard-fought clash, it was a big moment, while a 66th penalty to Josh Stander then opened up a handy eight-point lead for the Stormers.

From there, another penalty to Stander ensured the Cape-based side would hold on for a redemptive victory of sorts, while providing some departing players with a fitting send off.

Scorers:

Stormers – Tries: Cobus Wiese, EW Wiljoen, Raymond Rhule. Conversions: Josh Stander (3). Penalties: Stander (2).

Sharks – Tries: Kobus van Wyk. Conversion: Rob du Preez. Penalties: Du Preez (3).