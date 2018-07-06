Handre Pollard’s test this weekend couldn’t come at a better time

By all accounts, Handre Pollard has established himself as South Africa’s No 1 flyhalf.

Boosted by improved fitness and the coaching nous of Bulls coach, John Mitchell, the 24-year-old has been in good form throughout the year.

Even in the Springboks’ series win over England Pollard looked reasonably assured.

But he’s still learning his trade, albeit rapidly and with the Rugby Championship just over a month away, the man from Somerset West needs big challenges to keep himself stimulated and on his toes.

On Saturday at Loftus, Pollard will certainly get one in the form of Jaguares and Argentinian magician Nicolas Sanchez.

It’s exactly what his game needs at this stage of the season.

Here’s how this battle will shape up.

STYLE OF PLAY

Both Pollard and Sanchez are attack-minded flyhalves.

They’re not just in their teams to kick the goals and go for touch.

Pollard, who is almost 13 cm taller than Sanchez and weighs 14 kg more, is clearly encouraged to be a ball-carrier for the Bulls.

It explains why he’s made 105 carries to Sanchez’s 78 and has run more meters – 832 to 535 – than his direct opponent and has also been on hand to score five tries.

Yet it’s notable that Pollard’s willingness to attack the defensive line has made him a less effective distributor.

Sanchez’s 405 good passes are almost twice the amount more than Pollard’s 204, perhaps suggesting a lack of variation on the part of the Bulls and Bok pivot.

Naturally, Pollard has broken more tackles (10) than Sanchez (3) but Sanchez has made more linebreaks (9) than Pollard (5), which illustrates that Sanchez, despite not always playing directly, is perhaps a more effective playmaker.

What Pollard could learn: Stick to your strengths but variation is key.

KICKING

These two No 10s don’t lack prodigious kicking boots.

Sanchez has kicked a bit more than Pollard but not much – 96 to 84 kicks – but the Argentinian does seem to get a bit more distance on his, an important attribute, especially if you’re going to use field kicks as an offensive tactic.

Sanchez is also far better versed in making good decisions in terms of tactical kicking while Pollard might still be a bit reflexive.

In terms of goal-kicking, Pollard bosses this battle.

His points haul of 131 is marginally less than Sanchez’s 137 but the Bulls pivot has only missed six of his attempts at goal, while Sanchez has – surprisingly – been wide of the mark with 16.

What Pollard could learn: Not much, maybe just be a bit more savvy.

DEFENCE

This is a very interesting dimension to assess the two players in.

Pollard’s bulk suggests he’s a more reliable defender and the stats back it up to an extent.

He’s completed 109 tackles and missed 17 while Sanchez has made 80 but butchered 25 too.

Here’s the interesting thing though: Sanchez has made more dominant tackles (11) than Pollard (8) and also completed five that led to turnovers, suggesting that it all comes down to what a coach and his team prefer.

A reliable defender or a more inconsistent one with the ability to every now and then produce a crunching hit?

What Pollard could learn: Stay reliable but work on aggression.

WHAT POLLARD HAS TO SAY:

Nicolas is a brilliant rugby player. I have a lot of respect for him. He always keeps us very busy, so I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be fun.