Fleck’s Stormers future is ‘next week’s problem’

Embattled Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has confirmed that he’ll have to face the music from his board next week following a failed Super Rugby campaign.

There’s much speculation over the former Springbok centre’s future as pressure mounts on a franchise whose off-field financial problems seems to have affected on-field form as well.

It’s the first time since 2014 that the Stormers haven’t reached the playoffs of the tournament.

But Fleck isn’t drafting reports yet as he first has a final game of the season against the Sharks at Newlands to navigate on Saturday.

“I haven’t spoken to my board yet,” said the Stormers mentor on Thursday.

“That’s next week’s problem. For now, I’m focusing on the game against the Sharks. I’ve got one more year on my contract. There is a process that will be followed in terms of the review. I will wait until next week to talk about where we went wrong.”

Awkwardly, Fleck wasn’t even in the mood to remotely discuss the Capetonians’ poor showing this season, where they’ve lost 10 of their 15 matches.

It certainly suggested a man under the cosh though there’s uncertainty whether the franchise would actually have the funds to pay out Fleck should he be dismissed.

Searching for scraps of positivity, Fleck hopes to finish on a high note, partly due to a reasonably proud record at home in 2018 – the Stormers have only lost once at Newlands.

“I’d prefer to think about us beating the Sharks and ending the season on a high note. It’s been a disappointing season and we need to take some confidence and momentum through to next season,” he said.

“The Sharks have been talking in the media about what a big game this is for them in the context of the playoffs. This is quite a big game for us too but pride will be the biggest motivator for us.”

Stormers: Dillyn Leyds, JJ Engelbrecht, EW Viljoen, Damian de Allende, Raymond Rhule, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Dewaldt Duvenage, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kobus van Dyk, Jan de Klerk, Cobus Wiese, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, JC Janse van Rensburg. Bench: Ramone Samuels, Steven Kitshoff, Wilco Louw, JD Schickerling, Juarno Augustus, Herschel Jantjies, Dan Kriel, Craig Barry.