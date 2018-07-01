Jaguares now smelling Lions’ blood

The Jaguares are probably already rubbing their hands in anticipation, as they aim to knock the Lions off the top of the South African Super Rugby Conference table.

With their clinical 25-14 win over the Stormers in Buenos Aires at the weekend, the Jaguares not only recorded their seventh straight win but also moved within three log points of the Lions.

While the Lions were facing a bye this week before their final fixture against the Bulls, the Jaguares were gearing up for two more games against the Bulls at Loftus and the Sharks in Durban, with an opportunity to secure top position and push the Lions into a wildcard scenario.

From the outset the Jaguares had the Stormers under the cosh, scoring two early tries through wing Bautista Delguy and lock Guido Petti, and racing to a 15-0 lead with flyhalf Nicholas Sanchez converting one try and adding a penalty.

Desperate to save some face, the Stormers kept pushing and were finally rewarded with their first try by eighthman Sikhumbuzo Notshe just before the break.

They trailed 15-7 after flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis added the extra two.

In the second half, however, the hosts increased the gap to 22-7 after their third try by centre Matias Orlando, which was converted by Sanchez.

The Stormers tried to stay in the fight with their second try by fullback Dillyn Leyds, and they trailed 22-14 after Du Plessis converted again, but Sanchez put the final nail in the coffin with his second penalty.

The Argentine outfit handed the Stormers a 10th defeat in 15 outings, and the Western Cape side were rock bottom in the SA Conference.

The Stormers were set to host the Sharks at Newlands in their final game of the campaign this weekend, while the Jaguares were targeting an eighth straight victory against the Bulls, who were handed an agonizing 42-37 defeat in Tokyo against the Sunwolves over the weekend.