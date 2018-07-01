Jaguares keep their winning run going against hapless Stormers

The Stormers succumbed to a 25-14 loss to the Jaguares as the home side proved to be superior in their Super Rugby contest at the Estadio José Amalfitani on Saturday.

The Argentines secured their first win over the Stormers as they romped to their consecutive win over South African opposition in Argentina this season.

The win lifted the Jaguares to into contention after the Sharks beat the Lions in Durban in earlier action.

The home side raced out to a 15-0 lead, which would’ve been larger had Nicolás Sánchez been more clinical with the boot.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe crashed over in the 25th minute with Jean-Luc du Plessis added the extras to help the Stormers halve the deficit.

Centre Matias Orlando crossed the tryline in the 42nd minute with Sánchez making no mistake to help the home side extend their advantage.

Dillyn Leyds reduced the deficit to help the visitors limit the damage, but the Stormers battled to control territory thereafter. Sanchez added a late penalty as the South Africans were left to rue a night of missed opportunities.

Scorers:

Jaguares – Tries: Bautista Delguy, Guido Petti, Matias Orlando. Conversions: Nicolás Sánchez (2). Penalty: Sánchez (2).

Stormers – Tries: Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Dillyn Leyds. Conversions: Jean-Luc du Plessis (2).