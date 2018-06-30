Clumsy Bulls sunk by rising Sunwolves

The Bulls had clumsy hands and lethargic legs as they slumped to a 42-37 defeat in their Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves in Singapore on Saturday.

Despite enjoying 58% of possession and 60% of territory, the Bulls made way too many mistakes on attack in the red zone, including twice dropping the ball over the tryline, the culprits being hooker Jaco Visagie and replacement scrumhalf Andre Warner.

The Sunwolves were adventurous and typically fleet-footed as they capitalised on those mistakes and out-scored the Bulls by six tries to four.

Who was the star in this match?

Sunwolves inside centre Michael Little, the son of former All Blacks great Walter, was an obvious choice for man of the match as he produced an outstanding all-round game. Apart from rounding off a fine counter-attack by the home side to score the fifth try in the 65th minute, Little also set up the opening try in the third minute by slipping through in midfield and then producing a lovely offload out wide for flyhalf Hayden Parker to score. The Fiji U20 representative was also a strong presence in defence, including a try-saving tackle on fullback Warrick Gelant, and was also effective at the breakdown.

Key moments and themes

Apart from their failure to hang on to the ball, there was also a big black mark against the Bulls defence and they found themselves 14-0 down inside the first quarter thanks to two very soft moments. Both flank Jannes Kirsten and lock RG Snyman missed straightforward tackles on Little for the opening try, and the Sunwolves’ second try, by scrumhalf Keisuke Uchida, came after a simple 1-2 at the front of the lineout between hooker Jaba Bregvadze and eighthman Yoshitaka Tokunaga. Then, trailing 14-24 early in the second half, wing Semisi Masirewa was able to carve open the Bulls defence on an inside ball from Parker, setting up a try out wide for fullback Gerhard van den Heever. The final nail in the Bulls’ coffin came four minutes from time as replacement flank Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco slipped through some more ineffectual tackles to score.

The Bulls did produce some attractive rugby and flyhalf Handre Pollard and centre Jesse Kriel produced some slick interactions, particularly in the 50 th -minute try by tighthead prop Conraad van Vuuren which gave them a 31-21 lead.

-minute try by tighthead prop Conraad van Vuuren which gave them a 31-21 lead. The Bulls lineout was typically effective, stealing three balls off the Sunwolves, and their efforts in the scrums were certainly beneficial with Pollard gaining territory from the penalties that ensued and also slotting one of them through the poles in the 59 th minute (34-28).

minute (34-28). Van den Heever, a former Bulls player, gifted Kriel two tries in the first half through a charged down kick and then a wild quick lineout throw, but the Sunwolves played the percentages very well in the final quarter and were thoroughly deserving winners.

Points scorers

Sunwolves: Tries – Hayden Parker, Keisuke Uchida, Gerhard van den Heever, Willie Britz, Michael Little, Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco. Conversions – Parker (6).

Bulls: Tries – Jesse Kriel (2), Handre Pollard, Conraad van Vuuren. Conversions – Handre Pollard (4). Penalties – Pollard (3).