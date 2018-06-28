Sharks’ Springboks now eager to apply their new knowledge

When 13 of your players have been exposed to the Springbok setup recently, it’s only reasonable to expect that the Sharks resume their Super Rugby campaign full of confidence.

It’s a development that excites veteran Beast Mtawarira, who witnessed first hand this week how his younger teammates have brought fresh energy to training at King’s Park.

“I’ve definitely seen the influence of international rugby rubbing off on some of my teammates,” the experienced prop said on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s derby against the Lions at home.

“When you’re fortunate enough to make the Springbok squad, you definitely learn a lot, especially with Rassie Erasmus being there. We all learnt a hell of a lot, myself included. We’ve taken those lessons and brought them back here.”

That doesn’t mean the Durbanites’ contingent of national players will feel out of sync again at franchise level.

In fact, 2018’s national theme of “alignment” means the Sharks are very much singing from the same sheet of music as the Boks.

“We’ve tried to create a similar environment at the Sharks,” said Mtawarira.

“It does help to think along the same lines. It makes the transition back into the team far easier. There’s a lot of confidence in this camp.”

While men like wing S’bu Nkosi and tighthead Thomas du Toit return to Super Rugby with reputations enhanced, Sharks coach Robert du Preez also warns that bit-part players such as Makazole Mapimpi, Curwin Bosch, Cameron Wright and the Du Preez brothers have as much incentive as the rest to stamp their authority.

“All those boys that didn’t get any significant game-time at the Boks are raring to go,” said Du Preez.

“They’ve worked hard with the guys in the Bok setup so it doesn’t mean they’ve done nothing. They’re full of energy and happy to play again.”

Sharks: Curwin Bosch, S’bu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Robert du Preez, Cameron Wright, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Philip van der Walt, Ruan Botha (c), Stephan Lewies, Thomas du Toit, Akker van der Merwe, Beast Mtawarira. Bench: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Juan Schoeman, Ross Geldenhuys, Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Louis Schreuder, Marius Louw, Lwazi Mvovo.