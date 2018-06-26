Stormers: No rest for the wicked

There’ll be precious little rest for the Stormers’ Springbok stars this weekend, notably captain Siya Kolisi.

The 27-year-old flanker has been included in the Cape franchise’s touring party of 25 to play the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday despite his intensive involvement in the series against England.

While the Stormers will argue that they pay some part of Kolisi’s salary and can thus stake a claim on using him, there will probably be a feeling he could’ve been left out for a well-deserved rest.

Perhaps more realistically, his involvement could be limited to a role as substitute.

Coach Robbie Fleck has more than enough other flankers such as Nizaam Carr, Cobus Wiese, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Kobus van Dyk to consider for the starting XV.

Another man whose heavy workload continues is Pieter-Steph du Toit.

However, in his case the Stormers are a bit in a pickle at lock.

With Eben Etzebeth, JD Schickerling and Chris van Zyl all still injured, Fleck only has two specialist second rowers fit – one in Du Toit.

Despite his squad looking increasingly thin, the Stormers mentor believes his side travel to South America in high spirits.

And they might as well be positive – they’ve actually won in Buenos Aires before (13-8 in 2016) while a counterpart such as the Lions hasn’t.

‘We know that this will be a tough match in difficult conditions, but we are embracing the challenge that we will face over there.

“After the break we have a fresh mindset and are determined to give a good account of ourselves,” said Fleck.

Stormers touring squad: Craig Barry, Nizaam Carr, Damian de Allende, Jan de Klerk, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Dewaldt Duvenage, JJ Engelbrecht, JC Janse van Rensberg, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (c), Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Justin Phillips, Raymond Rhule, Carlu Sadie, Ramone Samuels, Josh Stander, Kobus van Dyk, EW Viljoen, Cobus Wiese.