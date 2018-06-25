Bulls travel with a casualty list resembling a war

The Bulls will travel to Singapore on Tuesday for this weekend’s Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves without two backline stars in captain Burger Odendaal and wing Travis Ismaiel, and this only exacerbates the injury crisis that has robbed coach John Mitchell of many of his forward options.

Ismaiel picked up a niggle in his Springbok debut against Wales a month ago and centre Odendaal strained his calf while getting some match fitness in the Blue Bulls’ SuperSport Rugby Challenge match at the weekend.

Neither are expected to be long-term injuries, but the carnage up front means Mitchell will probably have to do without Lood de Jager, Lizo Gqoboka, Roelof Smit, Frans van Wyk, Trevor Nyakane and Hendre Stassen for the rest of the competition.

“We have some long-term injuries so it’s definitely a chance to try and get all our resources on their feet. But we’ve been decimated by injuries in the front row and loose trio. We’ve lost a lot of forwards all through the year and the challenge is that we have to use younger guys who are still developing,” Mitchell said on Monday.

The Sunwolves are awkward opponents – this is shown by them beating the Reds and the Stormers in their last two home games – but the good news for the Bulls is that their return to Super Rugby action will be a night match and this will see them avoid the stifling heat and humidity which undid the Western Cape side.

“This is the first time I’m going to Singapore, but the humidity can be intense, we have to tactically adapt to that and this will be the determining factor when it comes to how much football we’re prepared to play: how much ball will be through the hands and how much in the air.

“Tactically it makes it very important how we play and we have to make sure we’re at the right end of the field. Certainly in my mind, this second part of the competition is about getting results but also developing for the future as well,” Mitchell said.