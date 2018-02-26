WATCH: Well managed Aphiwe Dyantyi is ‘set for greatness’

Sensational Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi could become a superstar if he is managed accordingly, proud Lions coach Swys de Bruin believes.

The 23-year-old Dyantyi scored two tries in just his second start in the 47-27 win over the Jaguares at Ellis Park on Saturday, receiving his second straight Man-of-the-Match award.

“We have to look after him really well, and not push him too quickly and tell him all sorts of things,” De Bruin said.

“Let him earn his colours first, then I predict he’ll become a legend if we plan his future well.”

It was his second try in particular, with Dyantyi applying an amazing burst of speed coupled with some nifty footwork, which set the crowd alight.

He also played a key role in fellow wing Sylvian Mahuza’s try.

“Aphiwe gets very good ball from the forwards, so we must be careful not to single out just one player, but he is special, I must say,” De Bruin said.

The Lions, who led 19-10 at half-time, eventually scored seven tries to three, including a penalty try, and their coach felt the error-ridden first half was due to over-eagerness.

“Wow, it was frustrating. It was one of those games where we were so keen and so eager to show what we can do, but then it turned into mistake after mistake,” De Bruin said.

Ahead of the big Jukskei derby at Loftus Versfeld this weekend, however, De Bruin was satisfied with his team’s form. “I think we must look at the end result too.

47 points against an almost full-on international side – we will take it. I have to give the guys credit,” he said.

“We train to play a brand and if it doesn’t come off I don’t want to go conservative. That’s against what we stand for.

“So we are happy in the end, but that first bit was very frustrating.”\

