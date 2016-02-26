Lions selection ‘predictable’

Lions coach Johan Ackermann believed his team was very predictable in selection ahead of their Super Rugby opener against the Sunwolves on Saturday morning in Tokyo (kickoff 6.15am).

It’s the first of three games on the road for the Lions with matches against the Chiefs and the Highlanders also set to follow.

“I don’t like to go on a four-week tour and somebody is just holding bags, I think it’s a predictable side, I think maybe a little bit of a surprise with Ruan Dreyer at loosehead,” said Ackermann this week in a tele-conference call from Japan.

“But I think Jacques van Rooyen showed against the Jaguares side in the warm-up match he can stand his man at tighthead, we just felt scrum-wise we will have a competitive scrum with Dreyer starting with Julian Redelinghuys at 3 and also with prop Dylan Smith and hooker Malcolm Marx on the bench, that forms quite a good combination in the second half.”

Ackermann said time will tell whether it was the correct call to rest the bulk of his starting lineup in the last warm-up match with the Jaguares.

“I think it’s all the guys that didn’t play against the Argentinean side – so it was very predictable, the thing now is that the talk is now over and we don’t have any other games to get our sharpness, so we will have to be mentally and physically switched on at the weekend,” he said.

Ackermann was just relieved there was no hiccups with the travel arrangements to Japan.

The flight was obviously long but it went well, we were never delayed anywhere everything went according to schedule,” he said.

“We arrived on Wednesday night at a decent time, around 7.30pm so the guys could eat something nice and then go to bed, sounds like most of them slept well.

“The weather is rather chilly, it’s genuine cold, rained a bit on Wednesday evening, but Thursday during the day it was weatherwise chilly but sunny.

“So they predict very much the same for the weekend, they say during the game it will be between 11 and 13 degrees and could maybe drop to 10 which is not too bad, it’s mainly the evenings and early mornings which are very cold. Like on Wednesday evening when it was about four degrees.”

The Lions are planning a final session on Friday when they will finalise their gameplan and also get a feel of the stadium where the match will be played.

“The field is mainly made up of ground with very little grass, so we’ll have a better idea after the Captain’s Run on Friday what the surface would look like, as we would train there, but as long as it doesn’t rain the weather wouldn’t have too much of an influence.”

Ackermann said he is very proud of his son Ruan who is set for his debut, but also said he doesn’t treat him any different to any other player.

“Great for him as he is still young, one a few debutants at this level, but I think we have a lot of confidence in him playing 7,8 and lock, that helped us in selection.

“I said to the group before going on tour that everybody will have an opportunity to play and to make their debuts if that may be the case so the players not involved will also get their chance.”