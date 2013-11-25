Women strive for success in Dubai

The team would face Belgium, the West Coast Vikings, Tuks Ladies and Moscow Region in their round-robin matches on Friday.

With the second round featuring only semi-finals and the final, Springbok Women’s Sevens coach Renfred Dazel has targeted a top-two finish in their pool to keep alive their title hopes.

The tournament served as Dazel’s first assignment as the new national Women’s Sevens coach, and would also mark the first overseas tour for a handful of players.

“We are excited to be in Dubai and grateful for this opportunity to measure where we are as a team,” Dazel said.

“We have been training hard for the last two months, so it is now up to the ladies to implement what we have worked on against settled teams.

“There will be nerves among some of the players, especially those who are on their first overseas tour, but fortunately we have a solid core of senior players who can guide them.”

Given the fact that there were no quarterfinals, the team had to finish either first or second in their pool to advance to the final stages, and Dazel was optimistic they could do so.

“We are playing four matches on Friday which will be challenging. Over and above that, we do not know much about the opposition teams, so the key will be to focus on our own strengths.

“If we play to our potential, I believe we can finish as the best-placed team in our pool, but the ladies realise they will have to work hard to achieve this. So, as a team, our goal is to play as a Springbok team, rather than seeing ourselves as an SA Select side.”

The only injury concern in the camp was Rachelle Geldenhuys, who suffered a hamstring injury early last week. However, she was cleared to travel after passing a fitness Test last Friday.

