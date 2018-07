He received a red card for a dangerous tackle on Blue Bulls fullback Jurgen Visser in their Currie Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The incident occured in the 74th minute, when Van der Merwe was sent off for lifting Visser in a tackle and failing to bring him back to the ground safely, therefore breaching Law 10.4 (j).

The hearing would take place at 3pm in Cape Town. Advocate André Oosthuizen has been appointed the judicial officer.

– Sapa