Rugby 27.8.2014 05:00 pm

Lock Lewies a valuable asset

Heinz Schenk
FILE PICTURE: Stephan Lewies of the Sharks during the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Cell C Sharks. Picture: Manus van Dyk/Gallo Images

Within six months, Stephan Lewies’ importance to South African rugby has sky-rocketed – perhaps far too quickly.

From fringe second rower in Super Rugby to Springbok debutant, the 22-year-old has experienced it all in his first full year of senior rugby, which is why he’s savouring a less frenetic Currie Cup where he can learn from veteran Marco Wentzel instead of having to lead.

“In terms of the line-out, I think there are few guys that possess as much knowledge about that set-piece than Marco,” said Lewies.

“A big part of my line-out skills and approaches have been acquired through him. What’s been a real bonus is the fact that I’ve been able to play with him in this competition. You always learn and absorb more in that regard because you’re actually observing the guy in action.”

Yet even if the burden has been great on his young shoulders, Lewies has savoured every moment.

“I don’t have words to describe this year and it’s not even over yet,” chuckled the proficient line-out organiser.

“I’ve been blessed with all the opportunities. My immediate aim was merely to make a Super Rugby debut and I ended up playing the whole campaign. The Bok debut was an absolute dream come true, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”

As admirably as Lewies has taken his chances in 2014, his ascension has been down to circumstance as well as South African rugby experienced a fairly acute shortage of No 5 locks this season to injury.

Bok debutant last year Pieter-Steph du Toit – Lewies’ team-mate – will return in due course, promising far more rockier path to continued first-choice status.

“Competition is always good. Pieter-Steph and I have a very good relationship. We’ll definitely choose to work and play together. It’s one thing I’m actually looking forward to.”

