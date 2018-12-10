Rosko ends Blitzboks stint on a high note

Blitzbok playmaker Rosko Specman is the only South African that made it into the seven-man Dream Team after the Cape Town leg of the World Sevens Series played at the Cape Town Stadium at the weekend.

The SA team finished in the bronze position after beating New Zealand in the playoff for third place.

The 29-year old Specman was one of the stars for South Africa, playing a major role in almost every match.

He’ll be immensely proud of the achievement given that he stated in the build-up to the tournament that he wanted to end his stint with the side with a bang.

Specman now joins up with the Bulls for their upcoming Super Rugby campaign.

The Blitzboks were beaten in the semifinal by Fiji.

Fiji won the tournament by beating America in the final and both finalists have two players in the Dream Team. Fiji star players Kalione Nasoko en Alosio Naduva got the nod, as well as Americans Madison Hughes and Danny Barrett.

The two Fijians are currently amongst the top try scorers in the competition and were paramount in the success of the islanders in the Mother City. Barrett was a big hit in Cape Town, especially after he ran right over two All Blacks on his way to the try line in the semi-inal between these two teams.

The other two players who made the Dream Team are David Afamasaga of Samoa and All Black star Sione Molia.

The next tournament in this series is at end of January in Hamilton, New Zealand.

