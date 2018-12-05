 
Rugby 5.12.2018 09:28 am

PICS: Lions launch their 2019 Super Rugby kit

The Lions' 2019 kit. Photo: Supplied.

The Lions' 2019 kit. Photo: Supplied.

Don’t expect anything flashy from South Africa’s most successful franchise in the tournament for the last three years.

The Lions have kept things simple in launching their jerseys for next year’s Super Rugby campaign.

“Both jerseys have a triangular motif included in their designs, which symbolically emphasizes the strong connection between the three key components of #LIONSPRIDE namely Feel it. Live it. Own it. A symbol of the unbreakable bond between the Lions players, the Lions supporters, partners and our iconic stadium Emirates Airline Park,” the union said in a statement.

While the traditional replica jersey will retail for R799, there will be relief for some cash-strapped fans, who can purchase a so-called lite version for R499.

“The lite replica version is a great addition to the range providing a more affordable option. We are committed to providing options for all the fans,” said Ian Hepplewhite from Brand Identity, who represent Canterbury in South Africa.

