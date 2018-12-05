PICS: Lions launch their 2019 Super Rugby kit

The Lions have kept things simple in launching their jerseys for next year’s Super Rugby campaign.

“Both jerseys have a triangular motif included in their designs, which symbolically emphasizes the strong connection between the three key components of #LIONSPRIDE namely Feel it. Live it. Own it. A symbol of the unbreakable bond between the Lions players, the Lions supporters, partners and our iconic stadium Emirates Airline Park,” the union said in a statement.

While the traditional replica jersey will retail for R799, there will be relief for some cash-strapped fans, who can purchase a so-called lite version for R499.

“The lite replica version is a great addition to the range providing a more affordable option. We are committed to providing options for all the fans,” said Ian Hepplewhite from Brand Identity, who represent Canterbury in South Africa.

