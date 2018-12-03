Blitzboks have no time to dwell on Dubai failure

The Springbok Sevens team are not dwelling on what happened in the Arabian Desert in Dubai last weekend, according to Rosko Specman in the build-up to his final tournament for the Blitzboks in Cape Town this weekend before he shifts his focus to fifteens with the Bulls.

“We did some good and bad things in Dubai, but that performance does not define us, neither will it dictate to us what we want to achieve in Cape Town this weekend,” said Specman, who will be playing in his third tournament at the Cape Town Sevens.

The Blitzbok flyer is adamant that the South Africans will be coming out with real intent and purpose, not only to prove to themselves that they are still world beaters, but also to the expected sell-out crowd this weekend.

“Our focus will be on ourselves. We need to get the small things right and it starts with every player on his own.”

The winger, who scored three tries in Dubai last weekend, is not going to necessarily try and bow out in spectacular fashion.

“My responsibilities are within the team and I know what my role entails,” said Specman.

“I know what I need to do inside the system and that is where my focus will be – to do my job.”

Another player keen to contribute is speedster Siviwe ‘Shakes’ Soyizwapi.

“We are proud of the work we put in at training and how we perform at the tournament,” said Soyizwapi.

“Our performance in Dubai obviously was not what we stand for as a team. We will be looking at the positives though, as we are at home, playing in front of fans, family and friends.

“The tournament itself is also brilliant, with a great atmosphere, and we are keen to deliver a good performance.”

One of the highlights of the South African performance in Dubai was that of Muller du Plessis, who travelled to Dubai for the first time and scored six tries. He will also play for the Blitzboks in Cape Town for the first time.

“Yes, I am very excited about this weekend,” said Du Plessis, who matriculated in Paarl and still played for the SA Schools team last year.

“Dubai was good for me, I enjoyed it a lot and learned from the experience. Cape Town will be massive and I can’t wait.”

