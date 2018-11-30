Blitzboks stay unbeaten despite Samoa scare

The Blitzboks survived a testing examination from Samoa before eventually running out 19-12 winners on Friday.

In the process, they kept up their unbeaten start to the Dubai Sevens.

South Africa had initially tried to throw their opponents off their game by adopting a physical, direct approach that was superbly repelled by the Islanders, who simply wouldn’t budge, particularly on defence.

It said much that the Blitzboks only scored their first points in the seventh minute of the first half, when Justin Geduld launched a nifty cross kick for Shakes Soyizwapi in the corner.

Ironically, there was still time left for a final kickoff and Samoa promptly pounced, exploiting a hole in midfield through the silky stepping of Johnny Vaili.

That would be the theme for the rest of the game.

South Africa had seemed to make the game safe when Rosko Specman, who was as influential as ever as substitute, broke brilliantly from his own half and laid the platform for Werner Kok to step beautifully himself on his way to the tryline.

Specman would turn villain moments afterwards when the Blitzboks had secured possession and looked certain to score again, only for him to throw an intercepted pass to Alatasi Tupou.

The conversion was wide, but the circuit champions were now only two points to the good despite their dominance.

Yet their class shone again when young Muller du Plessis showed pace to allow for some breathing space.

The Blitzboks’ final pool game is against Argentina at 5.53pm.

Point scorers:

Blitzboks – Tries: Shakes Soyizwapi, Werner Kok, Muller du Plessis. Conversions: Branco du Preez, Rosko Specman.

Samoa – Tries: John Vaili, Alatasi Tupou. Conversion: Tila Mealoi.

EARLIER:

Geduld weaved his magic as playmaker in leading the Blitzboks to a comfortable 31-0 over Zimbabwe in their first pool game.

The 25-year-old remarkably had a hand in all four of his team’s tries, showing off an outstanding variety of skills.

It was his mini run and crisp pass that allowed for Soyizwapi’s opener after a subdued start by the current circuit champions.

Focused on keeping things simpler given the obvious rustiness, the Blitzboks then exploited their opponents’ high defensive line for the next three tries.

First, Geduld chipped from a tap penalty for Branco du Preez to regather and canter in before substitute Specman’s thrilling break just after halftime gave South Africa momentum and allowed Geduld to launch a pinpoint cross kick that was superbly kept in play by Kyle Brown.

And, seemingly just to rub it in, Geduld combined with the influential Specman to create a mirror image try of Du Preez’s score.

Specman, who’s only available for the first tour tournaments before Super Rugby duty with the Bulls, showcased his massive worth by rounding off the performance with a cracking individual score.

Coach Neil Powell, however, will hope his charges show more accuracy than they did in the latter stages of the match, with the rookies in particular being guilty of trying to be too fancy.

Point scorers:

Blitzboks – Tries: Rosko Specman (2), Shakes Soyizwapi, Branco du Preez, Kyle Brown. Conversions: Du Preez (2), Justin Geduld.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.