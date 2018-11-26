 
Rugby 26.11.2018 03:15 pm

Battle-weary Boks have yet another chance to press World Cup claims

Siya Kolisi (captain) of South Africa on attack during the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

But is it really a good thing for the overplayed Siya Kolisi, Aphiwe Dyantyi and Pieter-Steph du Toit to play one more game for an invitational side?

A large contingent of frontline Boks will head back into action when the Barbarians take on Argentina at Twickenham this Saturday.

Although several Springboks have carried a heavy workload this year, they will still need to contend with one final fixture of the year in what is effectively a ‘festival’ match.

In particular, it’s quite a strange decision to see Bok captain Siya Kolisi, winger Aphiwe Dyantyi, utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx all agreeing to remain behind after South Africa completed their end-of-year tour with a loss to Wales last Saturday.

At times over the November internationals, all four players have looked rather battle-weary after banking a considerable amount of game time during Super Rugby and the Test season.

Nevertheless, they will push through for one more encounter along with other frontline Boks such as Handré Pollard, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and Steven Kitshoff.

The Barbarians will be coached by Bok boss Rassie Erasmus, who will also be able to call on the likes of Schalk Brits, Lood de Jager, Trevor Nyakane, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Elton Jantjies.

When it comes to these five aforementioned players, another outing may not be seen as a bad thing considering their Test-match involvement has been relatively limited, but there is always the risk of undue injury in such contests.

As it is, there are only four more matches left for the Boks to prepare for the World Cup, and so Erasmus may value the opportunity to have a closer look at a few of these players.

However, for others such as Kolisi and Dyantyi, one wonders whether they wouldn’t have been better served through a break from the action.

