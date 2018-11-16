Time for the Boks to go the full 80 – Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wants to see his team deliver a top-notch performance over the full 80 minutes when they take on Scotland on Saturday afternoon at Murrayfield.

In both of the previous two tour matches, against England and France, the South Africans finished strongly, but weren’t clinical throughout.

According to the skipper, conditioning shouldn’t be a problem, even at this late stage of the season.

“The coaching team, and especially Aled (Walters, Head of Athletic Performance) prepare us well, and Coach Rassie (Erasmus) wants to make sure that we are physically and mentally ready for the game he wants us to play,” said Kolisi on Friday.

“His knowledge of coaching up here in the northern hemisphere (with Munster) also helps a lot.”

Kolisi said the Boks have to put in a performance that will mirror their best periods in the Tests against England and France.

“We want to improve in every match, but the ultimate goal is to do what we are really capable of over 80 minutes. I know it will come and we will be pushing for it this week,” said Kolisi.

Embrose Papier will make his first Test start for South Africa on Saturday and certainly has the full support of his captain.

“He will have some very cool and experienced heads around him, such as Duane Vermeulen at No 8 and Handré Pollard at flyhalf,” said Kolisi.

“I think he has done really well for us when he came on off the bench – he is a different kind of player, a running nine, and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

