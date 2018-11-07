Is Siya Kolisi’s captaincy suddenly in danger?

Last week’s loss to England at Twickenham proved one thing and one thing only, according to dejected Springbok captain Siya Kolisi: the national team still has a lot of growing to do.

Speculation has surfaced that Kolisi might be dropped for the Test against France in Paris this weekend, in a potentially shock announcement which could cause a big outcry, with the Bok team due to be announced on Thursday for the second match of their European tour.

This move could see either Warren Whiteley or Pieter-Steph du Toit reclaiming the captaincy.

National coach Rassie Erasmus has stated previously that he hasn’t settled yet on a permanent appointment for next year’s World Cup.

With the Boks having lost their sixth Test in 11 starts, they were aiming to avoid a third straight defeat after going down to New Zealand in the final Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld last month.

“It’s been a great couple of months but we are still growing and we are still building,” said Kolisi, who was criticised for some of his calls against England.

“But it was really tough to lose like that, especially in this (Bok) jersey, so we need to bounce back this week.”