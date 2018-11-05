Boks want clarity on controversial Farrell tackle

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday called for stability in refereeing decisions after Angus Gardner chose not to penalise the England’s Owen Farrell on Saturday following a controversial tackle on Andre Esterhuizen with the clock having already turned red.

Farrell seemed to lead with his shoulder as it made contact with Esterhuizen in the 82nd minute of the game.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Was Rassie sarcastic or not about THAT tackle?

World Rugby’s laws read dangerous play includes but is not limited to striking with any part of the shoulder and is sanctioned by a penalty.

“I think you need to be consistent every game,” he said.

“If that’s acceptable, then you can do it. If it’s not, then don’t do it.

“You can’t change the decision, you need to live with that.”

Springbok management provide weekly feedback to Alain Rolland, World Rugby’s head of refereeing, on the performances of officials during a said week.

“But the thing is you can’t change a decision. It’s already been made,” said Erasmus.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.