Rugby 5.11.2018 07:51 pm

Boks want clarity on controversial Farrell tackle

AFP
South Africa's head coach Rassie Erasmus on the pitch ahead of the international rugby union test match between England and South Africa at Twickenham stadium in south-west London on November 3, 2018. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Coach Rassie Erasmus doesn’t mind robust hits like the one that soured the Twickenham Test, but just wants the assurance that it’s legal.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday called for stability in refereeing decisions after Angus Gardner chose not to penalise the England’s Owen Farrell on Saturday following a controversial tackle on Andre Esterhuizen with the clock having already turned red.

Farrell seemed to lead with his shoulder as it made contact with Esterhuizen in the 82nd minute of the game.

World Rugby’s laws read dangerous play includes but is not limited to striking with any part of the shoulder and is sanctioned by a penalty.

“I think you need to be consistent every game,” he said.

“If that’s acceptable, then you can do it. If it’s not, then don’t do it.

“You can’t change the decision, you need to live with that.”

Springbok management provide weekly feedback to Alain Rolland, World Rugby’s head of refereeing, on the performances of officials during a said week.

“But the thing is you can’t change a decision. It’s already been made,” said Erasmus.

