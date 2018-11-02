Dyantyi is a team man through and through

24-year-old Springbok speedster Aphiwe Dyantyi says the national team is focused and process driven.

In an interview with the Springbok Online Magazine, Dyantyi, who will run out for the Boks against England at Twickenham on Saturday, said the national squad is a new group of players who have become a closely knit unit in a short space of time.

“There is a very good atmosphere in the Springbok team. We have learnt to be like this in a short space of time since we got together in June for the first time as a new group.

“We are very focused and process-driven and I think that those qualities complement our growth as a team.”

Describing what it felt like having beaten New Zealand and Australia recently, Dyantyi said it was an awesome feeling to be part of the Springbok team that managed to beat the All Blacks in Wellington and the Wallabies in Port Elizabeth.

“The Springboks have a history of great rivalry against those two teams and for me as a player, it was just so special to be part of a team that participated in that rivalry.

“Beating the All Blacks in Wellington was something special and then playing against the Wallabies in the #Mandela100 Test was just as exciting.”

Asked if there was one emotional moment he would never forget from this tournament, he replied: “I wouldn’t like to focus on one particular moment, but would much rather describe the whole Rugby Championship as a highlight.

“It was my first Championship and taking part in something for the first time is always memorable. I would say every game that we played was for special for me.

“If I look back to where I was one year ago – overcoming injury and trying to establish myself in the Xerox Golden Lions Currie Cup side – it’s amazing to have experienced what I have recently.

“I think we did well as a team and it was great to be part of a Bok side that is growing and wants to improve.”

Questioned about what coach Rassie Erasmus and his technical team had done to help him sharpen his game, Dyantyi said the main thing was personal responsibility.

“In whatever you do, be it during preparation, training, gym, recovery, video analysis and so on you must be responsible. The coach places a lot of emphasis on the fact that we must take ownership of whatever we do, as individuals and as a collective.”

Dyantyi attributes his ability to deal with ups and downs to the influence of his teammates.

“I have much to learn as an international player, and they are always available to assist and guide me.

“As I said, we are growing as a team and it’s nice to be part of them and to learn and grow as we stay together as a group.”

