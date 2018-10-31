Brits not the bad guy in Bok hooker upheaval

Schalk Brits clearly doesn’t want to be seen as the bad guy in the Springboks’ thorny hooker saga.

The 37-year-old veteran’s inclusion as South Africa’s third-choice hooker for the current tour to Europe has led to criticism from some quarters, who believe the Sharks’ Akker van der Merwe should’ve been given the nod.

However, it’s clear that national coach Rassie Erasmus wants Brits to continue playing a mentoring role.

ALSO READ: Springboks have a new coach … and he’s still playing!

He was a cult hero for English giants Saracens and is intimately familiar with the heavier conditions on the continent.

More importantly, Brits isn’t taking away places from men like Van der Merwe – he’s merely buying into what Erasmus feels is the needs of the team.

“I just want to keep doing what I’m doing,” he told SA Rugbymag.

“I do have ambitions to play more, but I realise that the team comes first and that there is a bigger picture with regard to the World Cup.”

And that picture is moulding Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi as a group of No 2s ready to steer South Africa’s effort at next year’s World Cup.

“I would like to grow as a player and learn from everyone. The guys down south scrum differently to how they scrum in the north. What can I pass on to Malcolm and Bongi, and what can they pass on to me?”

Erasmus earlier this week also stated he believed it wasn’t prudent to include Van der Merwe on the basis of two fine performances in the Currie Cup playoffs.

“They rotated at the Sharks and Akker was not always first choice,” said the Bok mentor.

“I also think we must not put too much opinion on the basis of one Currie Cup game. Akker is promising and he has been part of our squad this year, but I chose Schalk for a specific reason.

“Malcolm and Bongi are not older or experienced hookers. You need that experience and I also think Schalk is the right choice for a tour in Europe.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.