 
menu
Rugby 30.10.2018 08:59 am

‘Touchy’ Mostert drama messes with Springbok plans

Heinz Schenk
Franco Mostert. Photo: Gallo Images.

Franco Mostert. Photo: Gallo Images.

Rassie Erasmus won’t have his first-choice No 5 available against England as the fight between the Lions and Gloucester takes its toll.

The messy tug-of-war between the Lions and Gloucester over Franco Mostert has now affected the Springboks too.

National coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that the dispute took its toll and means the tireless lock won’t be considered for Saturday’s Test against England at Twickenham.

“It’s a touchy feely thing at this stage,” said the Bok mentor.

“We just felt personally that Franco needs to settle in at Gloucester and decided not to involve him. If we went into the detail we probably could’ve selected him but it’s not worth going into that.”

The Lions had claimed there were discrepancies in Gloucester’s offer for the 27-year-old, though much of the union’s strategy actually relied on Mostert’s agent, Eduard Kelder, being suspended for three years over his questionable code of conduct.

However, it seems the whole saga has come to a head and Mostert is now back with former Lions coach Johan Ackermann at the English club.

“Naturally it’s a disruption. Franco is a great player and he will be missed. But we’ve got some options and it’s only fair to help him settle.”

It’s expected that the versatile Pieter-Steph du Toit will partner Eben Etzebeth in the second row.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gutsy Springboks repel fluent but clumsy Scotland 17.11.2018
Rock, Papier, scissors 17.11.2018
Four Springboks with a point to prove at Murrayfield 17.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.