Springboks have a scrumhalf conundrum

Coach Rassie Erasmus will need to gamble on a new starting scrumhalf when the Boks take on England at Twickenham this Saturday.

Faf de Klerk started all three games against England in June, and wore the No 9 jersey throughout the Rugby Championship, while playing almost every minute of these Test matches.

However, the 27-year-old was not named in the Boks’ end-of-year squad on Saturday, with the influential scrumhalf remaining on duty with his English club, the Sale Sharks.

It’s a considerable blow for the Springboks, and they will now need to turn to either Ivan van Zyl, Embrose Papier or Louis Schreuder to do the job against England this weekend.

Van Zyl started the first Test of the season against Wales on June 2, and enjoyed two brief stints off the bench against England, but did not get any game time in the Rugby Championship.

Instead, Papier primarily preferred as the back-up option at scrumhalf during the Rugby Championship, although he also received just two brief stints as a replacement in the home Tests against Argentina and New Zealand.

There is little to choose between Papier and Van Zyl, with the former boasting electrifying pace, while the latter has a bit more experience.

In all likelihood, it will come down to a horses-for-courses selection, with Van Zyl looking like the safer selection to start in a high-pressure Test at Twickenham.

Of course, Louis Schreuder could be the darkhorse to feature against England. Schreuder led the Sharks to Currie Cup title honours on Saturday, and at 28 years old, he is the more experienced of the three scrumhalves.

Having said that, Schreuder only has one Test cap to his name, and has only just joined up with the Springboks after missing out on selection for most of the year.

Whatever the case may be, the Boks will have to place their trust in a new No 9 this Saturday.

