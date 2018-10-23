 
Embattled Free State’s Currie Cup status on the line

Louis Conradie of the Toyota Free State Cheetahs during the Currie Cup match between Toyota Free State Cheetahs and iCOLLEGE Pumas at Toyota Stadium on September 21, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

Saru confirm that this season’s cellar dwellers will have to play for promotion-relegation against South Western Districts.

The Toyota Free State Cheetahs will host Currie Cup First Division champions, the SWD Eagles, in a promotion-relegation match on Tuesday, 30 October, to determine which side will feature in the Currie Cup Premier Division next season.

The match will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The Free Staters finished the pool stages of the Currie Cup Premier Division – sponsored by DirectAxis and Nashua – as the last-placed team, while the SWD Eagles completed the league stages of the Currie Cup First Division as the best-placed team and thus qualified for the promotion/relegation match.

SWD reaffirmed their status as the top team in the competition by defeating the Hino Valke 36-27 in a nail-biting final in George last Friday, which marked their first Currie Cup First Division title in over a decade.

The winner of the match will automatically qualify for a Currie Cup Premier Division spot next season, while the losing team will play in the Currie Cup First Division

