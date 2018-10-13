Sharks devour hapless Griquas to book home semi

The Sharks barely moved out of first gear at Tafel Lager Park on Saturday when they crushed a hapless Griquas side 41-11 in a Currie Cup match.

Ironically it was the home side that opened the scoring when flyhalf George Whitehead put over a penalty.

The Sharks then answered with tries by outside centre Jeremy Ward and rightwing Lwazi Mvovo.

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch missed both conversions which left the score at 10-6.

Griquas got back into the game when Whitehead slotted another penalty, but that was the last cheer the home side received in the first half.

The visitors wanted to make sure that they keep the pressure on the leaders Western Province, who were in action later against the Blue Bulls.

Two more tries, by Mvovo and hooker Akker van der Merwe, made sure of a bonus point for Robert du Preez’s side.

Bosch got his kicking rhythm back and slotted both conversions to leave the halftime score at 24-6.

The Sharks were having things their own way and increased their lead four minutes after the break when replacement-wing Leolin Zas forced his way over.

Bosch did the rest.

It was then the turn of rightwing S’bu Nkosi to cross the line for the Sharks.

Griquas just could not get going.

Eighthman Conway Pretorius eventually crossed the Sharks’ line, but the try was not awarded after the TMO found that there was a double movement before he placed the ball.

Zas then scored his second try to put the Sharks firmly in control.

Things just would not go according to plan for the home side.

Winger Enver Brandt crossed the Sharks’ line in the 67th minute, just for the try to be disallowed for a forward pass.

The best moment for the home side came in the 70th minute when brilliant defending by Brandt stopped an almost certain try by replacement winger Grant Williams.

Outside centre Kyle Steyn made sure that the home side ends their season with a try when he rounded off in the 76th minute.

The Sharks made sure of a home semifinal by ending in one of the top two places.

Point scorers:

Griquas – Try: Kyle Steyn. Penalties: George Whitehead (2)

Sharks – Tries: Jeremy Ward, Lwazi Mvovo (2), Akker van der Merwe, Leolin Zas (2), S’busiso Nkosi. Conversions: Bosch (3).

