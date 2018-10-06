 
Rugby 6.10.2018 04:54 pm

LIVE: Springboks v All Blacks – Rugby Championship

Sport Staff
Tendai Mtawarira of the MTN Springboks during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld on October 06, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

Buoyed by an unexpected win in New Zealand, the Boks will be keen to put one over the old enemy again. But do they have the class to repeat that performance?

The Springboks will look to end their Rugby Championship campaign on a high note against the All Blacks at Loftus on Saturday.

Confidence is high in the South African camp following back-to-back wins, including a stirring performance against the world champions in Wellington.

However, the New Zealanders have been making ominous statements regarding how focused their are and their keenness for “righting the wrong” at home.

Can the Boks repel them again?

Stay up to date right here.

