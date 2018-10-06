LIVE: Springboks v All Blacks – Rugby Championship

The Springboks will look to end their Rugby Championship campaign on a high note against the All Blacks at Loftus on Saturday.

Confidence is high in the South African camp following back-to-back wins, including a stirring performance against the world champions in Wellington.

However, the New Zealanders have been making ominous statements regarding how focused their are and their keenness for “righting the wrong” at home.

Can the Boks repel them again?

Stay up to date right here.

Tweets by Springboks

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.