Springboks call up a Blitzboks star

Uncapped Blitzbok star Ruhan Nel, prop Vincent Koch, wing Sbu Nkosi, centre Lionel Mapoe and scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl have been added to the Springbok squad for their final two Rugby Championship home matches against the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

They will join the 17 players already in camp in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The Springboks face the Wallabies on September 29 in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

They conclude the Rugby Championship with a return fixture against the All Blacks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria a week later.

Nel, who plays outside centre for the Western Province in the Currie Cup, is included amongst the backs alongside Mapoe.

Nkosi has recovered from the ankle injury that stopped him from playing in any Rugby Championship matches so far this year.

Koch is currently starring for Saracens in England.

Meanwhile, prop Trevor Nyakane will continue with his conditioning programme under the supervision of the Springbok conditioning and medical staff over the next two weeks.

Rassie Erasmus, SA coach, said he was excited to welcome back players such as Nyakane, Van Zyl, Mapoe and Nkosi, and to work with Nel and Koch.

“Ruhan comes with a lot of international experience with the Blitzboks and he has performed consistently well for WP, so it will be good to see how he operates in the Bok environment,” said Erasmus.

“Trevor and Sbu have been part of the squad earlier in the year and it’s good to welcome them back, while the players who featured for their provinces in recent weeks all got some valuable game time.”

Springbok squad:

Forwards: Schalk Brits, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (c),Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Warren Whiteley.

Backs: Faf de Klerk, Aphiwe Dyantyi, André Esterhuizen, Elton Jantjies, Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Ruhan Nel, Sibusiso Nkosi, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Ivan van Zyl, Damian Willemse.

