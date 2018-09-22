Sharks’ rapid start enough to tame Lions

The Sharks touched the heights in the first half and then restricted the Golden Lions well enough after the break to secure first place on the Currie Cup log with a 37-21 win at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening.

In the pouring rain, the Sharks produced an outstanding first half, building on the dominance of the scrum with a superb display of skill and handling, reaching the halfway mark 30-7 to the good.

The Lions spent most of the wet night going backwards, and then lost Springbok lock Marvin Orie to a yellow card just before the break, so they will be relieved the wheels did not come off in the second half, and they restored some respect by scoring two more tries.

Who was the star in this match?

The dominance of the pack meant Sharks eighthman Daniel du Preez was always going to enjoy himself, but he was a colossus, governing the collisions but also linking brilliantly and unfurling several key offloads. The Springbok also scored twice, which was a credit to the excellent support lines he ran and his strength close to the line.

Key moments and themes

Fullback Curwin Bosch comprehensively won the kicking battle to ensure the Sharks dominated territory from the outset, but the home side were content to build their innings initially, with flyhalf Robert du Preez kicking three penalties to cancel out the Lions try, made by Shaun Reynolds when he found Sylvian Mahuza standing out wide on the wing with a neat chip, and converted by the flyhalf. When the Sharks were finally able to cross the tryline it was a magnificent team effort. Bosch was able to give the Sharks territory with a couple of great touchfinders. Daniel du Preez then produced a lovely offload and Bosch found space out wide before a switch with Kobus van Wyk saw the wing surge into the Lions’ 22, with Daniel du Preez up in support to complete a superb try.

Given the inexperienced front row fielded by the Lions, the Sharks, with Springbok props Thomas du Toit and Coenie Oosthuizen both back in the squad, were always going to prioritise the scrums and their second try came directly from that set-piece. After a big shove, Daniel du Preez picked up at the base and surged forward, before offloading beautifully to scrumhalf Louis Schreuder, who dotted down despite a brave last-ditch tackle by opposite number Ross Cronje. Referee Egon Seconds, who had an excellent game, was initially unsighted and did not reward the try, but it was good to see TMO Shaun Veldsman be proactive and confirm replays had shown the try was good.

A minute before halftime, Orie, the Golden Lions vice-captain, was yellow-carded for dragging his hands across the face of opposite number Hyron Andrews. This was the death knell of the visitors as the Sharks decided to scrum from the penalty, shoved the Lions back on to their line and flank Luke Stringer scored to give them a commanding 30-7 lead. Although the scoreboard remained unmoved in the second half until Orie returned, this defensive effort sapped the Lions and the Sharks scored again, Daniel du Preez barging over from close range in the 48 th minute. This stretched their lead to 37-7 and it was game over.

While Daniel du Preez projected himself back into Springbok thinking, especially for the wet fields of Europe on the end-of-year tour, the Sharks' other Springboks also shone in a highly focused team effort. Du Toit was a powerhouse at tighthead prop and Oosthuizen made a successful return from long-term injury as he provided go-forward in the second half. The quick-thinking and fleetfooted Schreuder ran the show well at scrumhalf, while Bosch's boot was able to win vast tracts of territory and he also always looked a threat on attack.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Daniel du Preez (2), Louis Schreuder, Luke Stringer. Conversions – Robert du Preez (4). Penalties – Robert du Preez (3).

Golden Lions: Tries – Sylvian Mahuza, James Venter, Wandisile Simelane. Conversions – Shaun Reynolds (2), Andries Coetzee.

