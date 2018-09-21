Spirited Pumas run riot against lowly Free State

The Pumas scored six tries as they claimed a 42-14 bonus-point Currie Cup win over the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday.

This was just the result the Pumas would have been hoping for in order to keep their mathematical Currie Cup play-off hopes alive. For the Cheetahs, though, it’s another disappointing loss that brings a forgettable, winless season to an end.

The Pumas mostly dominated early proceedings, and would strike first when a lovely grubber from Stefan Ungerer set up a try for Ryan Nell in the 10th minute.

Ungerer is set to join the Kings once his Currie Cup duties are complete, and was again on hand to set up the Pumas’ second try when he broke through the line before sending a pass out wide for Morné Joubert to score in the corner.

With the Pumas feasting on possession, and the Cheetahs’ defence proving to be porous, Nell was put away for his second try just before the half-hour mark as the visitors opened up a handy 21-0 lead.

The Cheetahs did hit back through former Springbok Rudy Paige, but some lovely handling again proved too much for the hosts to handle, with Neil Maritz diving over for the Pumas’ fourth try just before half-time.

To the Cheetahs’ credit, they produced a much-improved performance after the break, and were duly rewarded with a try to impressive Jannes Snyman just after the hour mark as he powered his way under the posts.

However, the Pumas ensured they would come away with the full haul of log points when Marnus Schoeman and replacement Simon Westraadt went over for two more tries.

Point scorers:

Cheetahs – Tries: Rudy Paige, Jannes Snyman. Conversions: Ernst Stapelberg (2).

Pumas – Tries: Ryan Nell (2), Morné Joubert, Neil Maritz, Marnus Schoeman, Simon Westraadt. Conversions: Christopher Smith (5), Kobus Marais.

