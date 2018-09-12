QUIZ: How have Springbok coaches performed since 1992?

He’s not taken particularly seriously by the South African rugby public anymore but Peter de Villiers has the honour of being the most successful Springbok coach against the mighty All Blacks since 1992.

The motormouth 61-year-old won five of his 11 Tests against the All Blacks and boasted a decent 63% win record, which is in keeping with other reasonably successful counterparts.

On Tuesday, De Villiers mentioned how “sad” he felt at the decline of the Boks against their archenemy.

Yet just how has his predecessors and successors fared?

Test your knowledge with this quiz!