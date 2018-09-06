 
Rugby 6.9.2018 12:23 pm

Willemse won’t be back on SuperSport screens

Sport Staff
Ashwin Willemse during the 2017 Super Rugby Season launch at SuperSport Studios, Multichoice City on February 22, 2017 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

The broadcaster confirms the former Springbok winger and pundit’s contract has expired and won’t be renewed.

Ashwin Willemse will not be seen in the SuperSport studio again.

The broadcaster on Thursday confirmed to Sport24 that the former Springbok winger’s contract has expired and won’t be renewed.

Willemse made waves in May when he stormed off during a weekend broadcast, accusing his co-pundits – Nick Mallett and Naas Botha – of  “patronising” him.

All three men were temporarily taken off duty as SuperSport launched an internal inquiry.

That process was also mired in controversy, primarily due to inquiry head Advocate Vincent Maleka admitting the findings were flawed because Willemse refused to give input.

Afterwards, Willemse’s legal representatives indicated that they would be approaching the equality court as Willemse felt that was the only forum that could fairly investigate his grievances.

SuperSport, however, stated that they still haven’t heard or received any correspondence in this regard.

Instead, they’ve engaged with the South African Human Rights Commission on the matter in line with a recommendation made by Maleka in his report.

Mallett and Botha have already re-appeared on broadcasts.

