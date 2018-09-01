Rassie doesn’t want to coach the Bulls too!

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has provided clarity on a report that he is willing to coach the Bulls in next year’s Super Rugby campaign.

The alleged move had stunned certain sections of the local rugby fraternity on Saturday as Erasmus already has a lot on his plate.

The 46-year-old doubles up as SA Rugby’s director of rugby as well as the national coach.

Instead, Erasmus stated that he’s merely offering to help the franchise in an advisory role as they search for a replacement for John Mitchell, who’s expected to join England imminently.

“No, no. I’m not planning on coaching the Bulls at all,” Erasmus said on Saturday just before the Boks’ departure for Australia, where they play the Wallabies next weekend.

“It’s actually quite a difficult situation one is put in when someone starts a rumour like that and you need to explain. What I offered them is something that people don’t always understand at face value.”

Since his appointment, Erasmus has made a point of sending his support staff to assist the franchises, particularly in areas of play where they might be vulnerable.

“It looks weird because these things aren’t official. (Bok defence guru) Jacques Nienaber went with both the Lions and Stormers on their Super Rugby tour and I spent some time with the Sharks,” said the Bok coach.

“Overall, we try to help out where we can. If the Bulls want some help with their transition and don’t want to rush a new appointment, it’s part of my portfolio as director of rugby to assist. But I don’t want to coach them full-time.”