Mixed feelings for Blue Bulls coach

Blue Bulls coach Pote Human was certainly not unhappy with his team’s performance in their bonus point win over the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein at the weekend, but the Currie Cup-winning coach said his team are not close to their full potential yet.

“To get five points, especially away from home against a Pro14 side is awesome, but we can still play a lot better. Our lineout work was not good, the Cheetahs made it very difficult for us there, but we can still do much better in that

set-piece. We also need to cut out the mistakes.

“We also need to get the kickoffs right and I half think that maybe the guys were trying to be too careful. Before the second half I told them to express themselves and go out and play like we knew they could. So I was pleased for the players, they showed they really wanted to play,” Human said of the 34-12 win.

The Blue Bulls took a while to get into their stride and went into the break locked at 7-7. Captain Hanro Liebenberg admitted that there were a lot of nerves and the visitors, with a more experienced pack, struggled to gain the ascendancy in the tight phases.