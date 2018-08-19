Why Aphiwe Dyantyi gave up a hat-trick in Durban

New Springbok sensation Aphiwe Dyantyi isn’t in the business of fame and glory.

That’s why he passed up the chance to claim a hat-trick in Saturday’s 34-21 victory over Argentina in Durban.

Following some solid build-up play, quick hands enabled the 23-year-old to potentially canter over the line but he instead unselfishly passed to wing partner Makazole Mapimpi.

“I felt he was in a better position to score, so I gave him the ball,” Dyantyi said without even blinking.

“For me, the most important thing is for us to get the result as a team. I mean, it doesn’t help if I score 50 tries and we lose the game.”

What’s interesting about the Lions winger’s brilliant attitude is that it’s the perfect mindset for an international player in his position.

Playing wing can become a lonely place at the highest level, with the attrition of some Tests limiting the chances of scoring.

A modern wing thus really does need to find other ways to contribute – be it through work rate or defensive work.

Dyantyi combined all of that with his two tries at King’s Park.

“If I score just a couple of tries in 20 games, but we win all of them, then that’s more important than me being the top try-scorer,” he said.

The environment being created by coach Rassie Erasmus also makes it easy for players to balance individual ambition with unselfishness.

“We’re building as a team and collective, and with the senior guys around me, they’re constantly motivating me to keep improving myself, and I’ve also tried to take responsibility to improve on my game to try to complement those around me,” said Dyantyi.

“Every day we just keep getting better and better.”