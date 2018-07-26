 
menu
Rugby 26.7.2018 08:49 am

Wiser Mvovo back in the Springbok picture

ANA
Lwazi Mvovo. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

Lwazi Mvovo. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

The experienced Sharks winger is a surprise inclusion in Rassie Erasmus’ national training squad before the Rugby Championship.

Lwazi Mvovo is one of eight players from the Sharks who have been added to the Springbok training squad. They will join the camp on Thursday in Stellenbosch, where the group is currently busy with preparations for the next month’s Rugby Championship.

The Durban-based group consists of four forwards, namely Beast Mtawarira (prop), Thomas du Toit (prop), Akker van der Merwe (hooker) and Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward) and also four backs – Lukhanyo Am (centre), André Esterhuizen (centre), Makazole Mapimpi (wing) and Mvovo (wing).

Players from the Lions will be added to the training squad once they have completed their Super Rugby commitments. The Gauteng-based side play the Waratahs in a semi-final match on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Cobus Wiese and JD Schickerling have both been released from the training camp back to the Western Province Currie Cup team.

The Springbok coaching and conditioning staff are managing the workload of the national players after a strenuous Super Rugby campaign, which for instance sees resting periods for several Springboks who were involved in the June internationals.

The updated Springbok training squad:

Forwards: Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, RG Snyman, Akker van der Merwe, Marco van Staden.

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Warrick Gelant, Jesse Kriel, Makazole Mapimpi, Lwazi Mvovo, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Ivan van Zyl, Damian Willemse.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Former Springbok ‘horrified’ by failed doping test 26.7.2018
South Africa’s Super Rugby failings might be a blessing in disguise 12.7.2018
‘It’s the lure of the Springbok jersey that keeps us here’ 10.7.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.