Super Rugby feeder tournament marred by war over transformation

The SuperSport Rugby Challenge – a tournament keeping all South Africa’s unions busy during Super Rugby – has had its serenity disturbed by a war of words between its two finalists over transformation.

Griquas and the Pumas will contest the showpiece in Oudtshoorn on Sunday.

According to Netwerk24, Griquas president Jannie Louw has laid a formal complaint over the “lack of representation” in the Pumas team.

The Pumas, who are based in Mbombela, only had one non-white player in their starting line-up in their semifinal victory over the Sharks last weekend and also a single black player on the bench.

This is in direct conflict with SA Rugby’s strategic transformation objectives, which is understood to dictate that teams must have 45% non-white representation in their match squads.

Louw insists his complaints isn’t a case of sour grapes – the Pumas are unbeaten in this year’s competition – but a genuine concern for his opponents wobbly commitment to change.

“Contracting models should be of such a nature that even when a team is experiencing an injury crisis – as the Pumas claim – you need to be able to fulfill your targets,” Louw told the website.

“Frankly, from a competition point-of-view we don’t have a problem with only one non-white player being picked, especially in an injury crisis. But how can we sit in boardrooms and make collective decisions on transformation and then not apply it? This is not a case of sour grapes, it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.”

Griquas selected eight players of colour in their semi against Free State last weekend.

However, the Pumas categorically stated they won’t be distracted.

“We’re sitting with injuries to key players of colour in our squad, guys that have made the starting teams throughout the campaign,” said Pieter Burger, the Pumas CEO.

“We don’t contract players just for the sake of making up numbers. I’m not going to risk an injured player just to reach targets. I need to think of their well-being.”