PICS: You won’t believe how this former Bok turned out…

Joe van Niekerk, affectionately known as ‘Big Joe’, was one of the more popular men to don a Springbok jersey.
In fact, South Africa’s former World Cup-winning coach Jake White still considers him one of the most gifted players he’s ever coached.
But the 38-year-old – who played 52 times for the Springboks – nowadays doesn’t even remotely look like a former Test rugby player!
A photo of Van Niekerk emerged this weekend, where he was visited by former Toulon teammate Pierrick Gunther.
Rugby fans in SA and France had become a bit concerned over the whereabouts of the former flanker, who “disappeared” for about two years.
It turns out Van Niekerk now runs a “psychological fitness centre for burn victims in Costa Rica”.
As the pic shows, he’s truly become a bohemian soul!
On a retrouvé Captain Joe !!! ????????⚫ L'ancien Toulonnais Pierrick Gunther a tenté de retrouver Joe Van Niekerk, coupé du monde depuis un petit moment ! Et chose faite puisqu'il a réussi à entrer en contact afin de lui rendre visite et prendre des nouvelles de notre LÉGENDE ! Âgé de 38 ans, il est toujours gérant de son centre de remise en forme psychologique pour les victimes de burn-out au Costa Rica ! Voilà de bonnes nouvelles après son départ qui nous a tous attristé et rendu nostalgique ! Encore UN ÉNORME MERCI Capitaine pour tout ????????????⚫ Et on espère à bientôt ! ????⚫
Speculation over Van Niekerk’s true state of mind and his health has been rife ever since a random photo on social media went viral in November 2015, where he looked quite ill following his retirement.
Later, a Facebook post from Nourish, a Swellendam-based health shop, in 2016 seemed to suggest that Van Niekerk had merely shed his bulky rugby frame for a more “wellness” type look…