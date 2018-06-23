England restore pride against wayward Springboks

South Africa were unable to do deliver the knockout blow as they lumbered to a 25-10 loss to England in the third and final test match of the series at Newlands, in Cape Town, on Saturday.

The visitors held a slender 6-3 lead going into the break, the conditions simply not allowing the kind of rugby that marked the first two test matches.

Owen Farrell extended the advantage early in the second half, but that lasted a matter of minutes as centre Jesse Kriel ran onto a delicate kick through from Elton Jantjies. The Lions flyhalf converted from the corner to send the Springboks in front in the 48th minute.

The English captain’s boot put his side back in front with the visitors grabbing a two point lead with 30 minutes to play. The Springboks discipline continued to let them down as Farrell pushed the gap to five with a little over a quarter to play.

England pinned their hosts back in their own half, and on the odd occasion the Springboks ventured out of their half, a handling error was almost always the result of a breakdown in momentum.

With 10 minutes remaining, the over 33 000 people in attendance were crying foul as Steven Kitshoff was penalised for a scrum infringement. That let the English off the hook and they took full advantage as wing Jonny May dived on an exquisite kick in behind the defence from Farrell to all but ensure his side avoid the whitewash.

Chasing the game, South Africa conceded their 13th penalty – twice as many as England – which Farrell slotted to put an end to their losing streak.

The icing on the cake for the English was another dominant scrum, and on a high, they kicked to the corner with two minutes to play. Despite a try not capping their superb display, England left the muddy pitch as victors, in possibly, the last test match at the iconic venue.

Scorers:

South Africa 10 (3): Try: Jesse Kriel. Conversion: Elton Jantjies. Penalty: Jantjies (1)

England 28 (6): Try: Jonny May. Conversion: Owen Farrell. Penalties: Owen Farrell (7).