Rugby 26.1.2018 01:00 pm

Roaring Rosko has big fun as Blitzboks start well

Own Correspondent
Rosko Specman of South Africa is tackled in the mens pool match between South Africa and Papua New Guniea during day one of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The Sydney Sevens couldn’t have given the national sevens side a more comfortable opener to negotiate.

Blitzbok flyer Rosko Specman bagged a hat-trick of tries as the Springbok Sevens team opened their Sydney Sevens campaign with a strong 50-0 win over Papua New Guinea on Friday.

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell was pleased with the eight try romp, but warned that Spain and England, the remaining opponents for the Blitzboks in pool C of the tournament, will ask more challenging questions from his team when they clash on Saturday.

“Spain is a team that is making great progress,” said Powell.

“They play some good sevens and we need to start all over again when we face them on Saturday. We need to lay down the foundation for the rest of the day.”

Specman scored his tries in the second, eighth and 11th minutes of play, with Ruhan Nel (twice), Seabelo Senatla, Stedman Gans and Cecil Afrika also crossing the tryline. Justin Geduld kicked four conversions and Afrika one.

“I asked the guys to keep the game structured and was happy with this win as PNG loves to play against an unstructured defence,” said Powell.

“We were in a position to make changes at half-time already and it was good to give everyone a run, to get their lungs going.”

The Springbok Sevens are the defending champions at the event, the third of ten in  theWorld Rugby Sevens Series.

