Warren Whiteley ‘refuses’ to be distracted by Bok captaincy

Earlier this week, Warren Whiteley became one of the most important role players in Springbok rugby.

But his new captaincy responsibility won’t distract him from his Lions duties against the Kings at Ellis Park on Sunday.

In fact, he’ll be very angry with himself if his focus is 100%.

“I’m not going to let any of my teammates down with distracted thoughts this weekend,” said Whiteley on Friday.

“I refuse to do so. You know what you’ve previously achieved with your teammates is what have given you other opportunities. First and foremost, I’m indebted to them.”

Not that the 30-year-old eighthman will struggle putting the Lions first for one last time before the international break.

“It’s a challenge but it becomes easy when you’re surrounded by your teammates and fans again,” said Whiteley.

“We’ve got the right culture and set of values here. That makes it easier to move away from the Springbok camp and concentrate on the task at hand.”

To be honest, the Lions are currently the rock stars of South African rugby and boast nine of their players in the Springbok squad.

It’s only human for some of them – particularly new inclusions Ruan Dreyer, Courtnall Skosan and Andries Coetzee – to feel rather excited.

But coach Johan Ackermann made sure that issue was addressed early in the week.

“One of our first discussions when the guys returned was what our expectations are for the week,” he said.

” I told the guys if you’re mind is already thinking of the coming weeks, you’re lining yourself up for a blow. I trust them, they’re professional and know what’s expected of them.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not excited for their part. They’ve shown tenacity and worked really hard. It’s great to see them becoming quality players.”

