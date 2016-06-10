The Boks are on a mission – Mapoe

He can officially call himself a Springbok centre, said the Lions’ Lionel Mapoe this week, but ahead of his first start on Saturday at Newlands against the Irish he felt his career at Test level is only starting now.

Mapoe was sent on during the final few minutes of the Boks’ 27-20 defeat to the All Blacks last year at Ellis Park to make his debut but he said for him the real thing starts now.

Mapoe, 27, warned however people musn’t expect the free-running style he thrilled the Lions fans with in Super Rugby because Test rugby is a level higher.

“Test matches are a big thing, instead of just coming into the team and do my own thing, I’ve always been a team player,” said Mapoe.

“And it comes before the individual who will shine in that concept, we do have a plan that we want to implement this weekend, we must just stick to it and enjoy the moment,” he said.

Mapoe said they had enjoyed two great weeks together, first in Stellenbosch and the past week in Cape Town and said he has seen how the bond between players have become firmer daily.

Mapoe is one of five Lions in the matchday 23, with scrumhalf Faf de Klerk making his debut, while flyhalf Elton Jantjies, prop Julian Redelinghuys and No 8 Warren Whiteley are on the bench.

Three more Lions in lock Franco Mostert, flank Jaco Kriel and wing Ruan Combrinck are still part of the 27-man squad but won’t be part of the action this weekend, while the fourth player to miss out on selection is prop Steven Kitshoff who joined the team from Bordeaux in France.

“The vibe in the camp is great, just to see how the guys want to be here and there’s great excitement,” said Mapoe.

“We want to play rugby and get the balance right between attack and defence, so if we want to run we know what to do and when we kick it’s all part of the plan.”

Mapoe said the excitement of being a starter can’t be compared to five minutes from the bench.

“I just told myself it’s my second first start.

“It’s a big one, I’m happy and feel pretty excited, can’t explain it at the moment it has to sink in a bit, but I’m obviously looking forward to this Saturday.

“We all know it’s not going to be easy, but it’s great that hard work pays off.”

While Mapoe in the recent past had been troubled by shoulder injuries, he has been injury-free apart from the minor back spasm he picked up last week which had since been cleared.

And while Jesse Kriel was the preferred No 13 last year, Mapoe in his current brilliant form couldn’t be ignored by national coach Allister Coetzee.

“Coming to the provincial season through Super Rugby I just need to build on my form coming here, getting used to a new set-up again, but I know the hard work only really starts now, getting for a new journey so I’m on high now.

“These last two weeks the partnership with Damian has been coming together, when we first joined up in the squad we obviously haven’t been playing together but we have combined and found each other quite well and over the last week we naturally started to put more structures together, defending more and attacking more.

“He has been here for a while so I can learn a few things from him and talk on the field which is great, that communication.

“He is a good player and I’m looking forward to the game.

“If I get the chance to do the Rooster I’ll do it definitely, but Jacques has been happy with what we do on defence, but he just brings that excitement in the team environment, a great defensive coach and obviously have learned a few things from him.

“And to implement his ideas will be the plan on Saturday.”