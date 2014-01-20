Seven Boks in Cheetahs squad

The team will be captained by regular skipper Adriaan Strauss.

Other Boks to join him are Willie le Roux, Coenie Oosthuizen, Trevor Nyakane, Johan Goosen, Raymond Rhule and Hilton Lobberts.

The Cheetahs face the NMMU tomorrow and the EP Kings this weekend, while the strongest combination will probably only feature against the Pumas in Parys on February 1.

Two teams played in trial matches in Bloemfontein last weekend and whereas the first team thrashed Shimlas 66-19, the second team lost 21-19 to Griquas.

The biggest loss which happened during the off-season was the departure of Griquas prop Lourens Adriaanse to the Sharks. This means Oosthuizen will probably spend more time in the tighthead position, where he played so well for the Boks in their last Test in November against France.

Drotske however believed he has more depth at his disposal this year compared to last year when they were the big surprise package narrowly losing their play-off against the Brumbies in Canberra.

An almost forgotton player, Lobberts was one of the stars in the trials, together with scrumhalf Kevin Luiters.

Drotske also expressed happiness with the new signings wing Cornal Hendricks, centre Francois Venter, with Griquas abrasive flanker Carel Greeff forcing his way into the squad with a solid performance.

While veteran centre Robert Ebersohn has departed to Montpellier, Drotske is excited about midfield prospects like Venter, Johann Sadie, Griquas midfielder Howard Mnisi and Hendricks.

Johan Goosen, in turn, will be pushed in the flyhalf position by the likes of Elgar Watts and Riaan Smit.

Bok ace Willie le Roux could alternate with Hennie Daniller at fullback.

Meanwhile, the Lions name two teams tomorrow to face the Leopards in warm-ups at Ellis Park on Friday, starting at 4.30pm.