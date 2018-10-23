Randpark lands SA Open

Selwyn Nathan, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, announced at the Soweto Country Club that the City of Johannesburg will play host to the South African Open from 6 to 9 December over Randpark Golf Club’s two championship courses, Firethorn and Bushwillow.

This will also be the first year without the Joburg Open, which will officially merge with the SA Open, in a plan to lessen the burden on golfers in the end-of-the-year period.

“You can’t expect players to play more than three in a row,” Nathan said. “We’ve had these co-sanctioned events – one on top of the other – in different points throughout the year.”

The three events that will round out the Sunshine Tour’s calendar year are the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open starting on November 29, the SA Open and the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek starting on December 13.

“It’s not always better to have more, let’s have less and let’s have bigger,” Nathan said. “We’ve already had confirmation that our top five players in the world rankings are coming back to South Africa.”

For the first time in its history, the SA Open will be a tri-sanctioned event between the Sunshine Tour, European Tour and Asian tour.