Big names penned for Sun City

England’s Lee Westwood, a two-time winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge , has confirmed his return to the penultimate Rolex Series event of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, alongside South African Major Champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

The prestigious event returns to Gary Player Country Club, in Sun City near Johannesburg, from November 8 to 11 and another star-studded field will assemble for the $7.5 million (R107m) tournament.

Westwood returns to a tournament he dominated with his victories in 2010 and 2011, becoming only the sixth player in the history of what is locally referred to as “Africa’s Major” to successfully defend his title.

He also has a runner-up finish to his name in the event, back in 2000.

Both Schwartzel and Oosthuizen will be seeking to keep the famous crystal trophy in South Africa following countryman Branden Grace’s victory last year, which ended a ten-year drought of home champions in the tournament.

The 2010 Open Champion Oosthuizen has a strong run of form at Sun City, having finished in the top-15 in all of his last five appearances there, three of those top tens.

Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, came close to a win at the Gary Player Country Club in the 2012 Nedbank Golf Challenge when he finished second two strokes behind champion Martin Kaymer of Germany.

