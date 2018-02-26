Rising Dylan Frittelli upstages a certain Tiger Woods

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli quietly finished one shot ahead of fan favourite Tiger Woods at the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa in Florida, USA, on Sunday.

American Justin Thomas won in a playoff, after he and compatriot Luke List both ended on eight-under.

Woods, 42, grabbed headlines all week as he continues his comeback from multiple back surgeries that has seen his world ranking fall to 389th.

The 27-year-old Frittelli compiled rounds of 71 72 67 and 69 to finish on one-under for the week and in 11th place on his own.

Woods, in comparison, ended 12th on level par following rounds of 70 71 69 and 70.

Frittelli also had two rounds in the 60s on the par 70 layout, while Woods had just the one in round three – it was also the 79-time PGA tour event winner’s first round in the 60s since 2015.

Finishing ahead of Woods is significant as the 14-time Major winner held top spot in the world rankings for a total of 683 weeks while the South African begins just his fourth week of his career ranked inside the top-50 at number 44.

Rory Sabbatini was the next best SA player in a tie for 17th on two-over, with Louis Oosthuizen in a share of 24th on three-over.

Tyrone van Aswegen ended 68th on a 13-over total.

