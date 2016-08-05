Krugerpark Primary clinches Ernie’s Championship

The champions combined for an opening total of 241 at Port Shepstone Country Club and protected their lead in the second round with a 260 to triumph on 501.

“When we arrived in Port Shepstone, I told the boys to play their own golf and to enjoy the experience as much as possible,” said proud team manager Dean Brews. “I don’t think any of us expected that we would be leading after the first round, but they were over the moon when we took the lead.

“The boys were pretty nervous this morning and I didn’t want them to put too much pressure on themselves, but I must say that it was fantastic to watch their fighting spirit, even if they tried too hard at times. “I am incredibly proud of the players for bring the trophy to Limpopo for the first time. I hope this victory will inspire all the other junior golfers and the beginners and perhaps draw more scholars at Krugerpark Primary to the sport.”

Declan Brews led the side with an 80 in the final round, while Percy Hawken added an 83 and Johanco Welgemoed a 97 to their overall tally.

“Decland, Percy and Johanco are all members of Kameeldoring Golf Club and they have been playing together since they took up golf,” Brews said. “It is really fantastic that they can share in this victory before they head to high school next year.

“Our fourth member, Ryan Nel, is only 12 .He gained an enormous amount of experience from his first Ernie Els Championship and I am quite sure he will be back next year, leading our title defence.

“Krugerpark competed once before, in 2011, and I was amazed to see how much this championship has grown in stature. The field was huge and the standard was incredible high and very competitive. It was a fantastic championship and we are very proud of our achievement.”

Kiera Floyd led the Curro Serengeti team with an 81 in the second round. John-William Blomerus and Dylan Miller carded respective rounds of 83 and 91 for a total of 255 that lifted the side to second on 509.

De Villiers Graaf Primary School finished in third on 515 with rounds of 251 and 264.

Hawken from Krugerpark Primary shared the Individual Honours on 159 with Divan Mostert, after the Laerskool Saamtrek pupil followed an opening 90 with a superb three-under-par 69 in the final round.

Brews claimed third on 160 and Herman du Plessis from Fairland Primary finished a further stroke adrift in sole fourth with rounds of 81 and 80.

Two weeks before this year’s championship, the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast was hit by torrential rain and the organisers, players and managers expected the worst.

“Jesse Verster and his green staff are miracle workers,” said South African Golf Association Golf Manager David Younge. “Jesse said they measured 1000 mm of rain just 10 days before the championship and the course was soaked. It was even still looking a little rough when I arrived on Monday, but on Thursday, we were presented with a pristine championship layout.

“Jesse and his staff deserve the highest praise for going above and beyond the call of duty to provide us with a fantastic course that matched the status of this prestigious championship.”

TEAM RESULT

(Best 3 scores of 4 to count)

501 Laerskool Krugerpark 241 Percy Hawken 76 Declan Brews 80 Johanco Welgemoed 85; 260 Declan Brews 80 Percy Hawken 83 Johanco Welgemoed 97

509 Curro Serengeti 254 John-William Blomerus 81 Kiera Floyd 82 Dylan Miller 91; 255 Kiera Floyd 81 John-William Blomerus 83 Dylan Miller 91

515 Laerskool De Villiers Graaf 251 Alric Rowaan Rooi 83 Francois Theron 84 Danny Wattrus 84; 264 Conrad Loubser 87 Francois Theron 88 Danny Wattrus 89

517 Laerskool Hennopspark 255 Nico Booyens 81 Franco Bester 84 Juan-Paul Oosthuizen 90; 262 Nico Booyens 84 Juan-Paul Oosthuizen 87 Franco Bester 91

530 Laerskool Julian Muller 264 Johan Greyling 86 Wian Faber 89 Anro Kotze 89; 266 Anro Kotze 84 Johan Greyling 89 Emilio Patricio 93

533 Durbanville Primary School 257 Max Orgovanvi 81 Travis Procter 86 Heinrich Haasbroek 90; 276 Max Orgovanvi 88 Adrian Rall 92 Travis Procter 96

535 St Henry’s Marist College 280 Ethan Govender 91 Matthew Ackerman 93 Kushal Bugareth 96; 255 Kushal Bugareth 81 Ethan Govender 82 Matthew Ackerman 92

535 Grey Junior School 265 Jordan Wessels 86 Liam Morton 86 Ebrahim Patel 93; 270 Liam Morton 86 Jordan Wessels 87 Kyle du Plessis 97

536 Laerskool Delmas 270 Retief Hoffman 85 Jacques van der Merwe 91 Willem Annandale 94; 266 Retief Hoffman 83 Jacques van der Merwe 86 Willem Annandale 97

536 Glenwood House 262 Dylan Melville 83 Ruben Groenewald 86 Tiaan Hugo 93; 274 Dylan Melville 86 Tiaan Hugo 93 Ruben Groenewald 95

537 Clifton Preparatory 267 Nicholas Phipps 85 Jake Carstens 90 Ross Montgomery 92; 270 Nicholas Phipps 83 Jake Carstens 89 Luka Patinos 98

542 Paarl Boys Primary 274 Jere Brits 90 Janus Roberts 91 William Zuch 93; 268 Jere Brits 88 Janus Roberts 89 Friedrich Bauermeister 91

542 Laerskool Saamtrek 273 Divan Mostert 90 Zander Nel 91 Heinrich J van Vuuren 92; 269 Divan Mostert 69 Heinrich J van Vuuren 99 Jan van der Walt 101

542 Wierda Park Primary 269 Jean-Pierre Jordaan 88 Eduard Coetzee 90 Raymond van Niekerk 91; 273 Raymond van Niekerk 86 Jean-Pierre Jordaan 88 Vian J van Vuuren 99

547 Laerskool Buhrmannsdrif 272 Tiaan Diedericks 84 Leonard Bevan 92 Hanno J van Rensburg 96; 275 Tiaan Diedericks 84 Leonard Bevan 93 Hanno J van Rensburg 98

570 Laerskool Fairland 294 Herman du Plessis 81 Johan Brendenkamp 88 Luke Groeneveld 125; 276 Herman du Plessis 80 Johan Brendenkamp 90 Luke Groeneveld 106

571 St Dunstan’s College Prep School 293 Callum Millington 92 MB Gouveira 95 Justin Smith 106; 278 MB Gouveira 85 Hayden Brown 92 Justin Smith 101

573 Primere Skool Jordania 275 George Delport 85 Stefan Delport 89 Luan Matthee 101; 298 George Delport 92 Stefan Delport 97 Rowen Scholtz 109

578 Waterstone College 281 Jayson Borcher 87 Reece Dyer 95 Jayden Moore 99; 297 Jayson Borcher 86 Reece Dyer 99 Trent Parker 112

627 Laerskool Hoeveld 324 LJ King 95 Etienne Pretorius 106 Kevin de Beer 123; 303 LJ King 96 Etienne Pretorius 103 Kevin de Beer 104

INDIVIDUAL RESULT – TOP 10

159 Divan Mostert 90 69; Percy Hawken 76 83

160 Declan Brews 80 80

161 Herman du Plessis 81 80

163 Kiera Floyd 82 81

164 John-William Blomerus 81 83

165 Nico Booyens 81 84

168 Retief Hoffman 85 83; Nicholas Phipps 85 83; Tiaan Diedericks 84 84