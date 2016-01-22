Cook brings domestic form over to Tests

Debutant Stephen Cook brought his domestic form over to the international arena as he steered South Africa through to 107 for one at lunch on the first day of the fourth Test against England at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Cook looked typically composed and unperturbed as he went to 46 not out at the break, stroking seven fours off 91 deliveries. Hashim Amla is with him on 34 not out, the pair having added a serene but fluent 72 for the second wicket.

The 33-year-old and Dean Elgar batted solidly through the first 10 overs of the innings after South Africa had won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast skies, putting on 35 for the first wicket.

But England captain Alastair Cook then produced a masterstroke by bringing on off-spinner Moeen Ali as first-change despite the swing-friendly conditions. The pitch is well-grassed but brown and there may well be assistance for the spinners.

Ali struck in his first over, thanks to James Taylor continuing his incredible work at short-leg, redefining what is possible in that unpopular position.

Elgar came down the pitch to Ali’s fourth delivery and lost his shape as he tried to hammer the ball down the ground. Taylor, unlike most short-legs who would have dived for cover, followed the left-hand batsman and the ball, coming down the wicket as well. An inside-edge struck Taylor on the leg and then went between his legs. As the diminutive fielder went to ground, the ball was trapped between his thighs and he then reached behind himself to pull it out, egg-like, and complete an incredible dismissal.

Elgar was out for 20, his sixth successive score of 15 or more.

Ali had replaced Jimmy Anderson, whose alleged loss of pace was all too obvious in a lacklustre opening spell of five overs for 19 and he then bowled another three unthreatening overs before lunch for seven runs.

Stuart Broad bowled some tremendous deliveries up front and will have an important role to play after lunch, while Ben Stokes found swing but then tended to try and bowl the glory ball, giving away boundaries off the legs.

The inspirational all-rounder almost struck in his first over though as Amla, on five, edged an away-swinger into the slips. Wicketkeeper Jonathan Bairstow dived across but could not get the ball in his glove, deflecting it enough, however, to ensure first slip Cook also couldn’t take the low chance.

Cook showed why he should have been playing in the Test team much sooner as he displayed all the qualities one finds in the best opening batsmen. He left the ball superbly, got over the bounce well when he did play, and was ruthless off his pads.

The Highveld Lions captain is one of five changes to the South African team, with JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Dane Piedt and Kyle Abbott brought back into the starting XI.

Chris Woakes is playing in place of the injured Steven Finn for England.